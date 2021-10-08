Man charged in September deadly shooting of 29-year-old in Kansas City

Roy L. Broadus, 29, of Kansas City faces charges in connection to the Sept. 11, 2021 deadly shooting of Sheybeon Wyatt-Thompson.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing charges in connection to the Sept. 11 deadly shooting of 29-year-old Sheybeon Wyatt-Thompson.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Roy L. Broadus, 29, on Friday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to a reported shooting just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 11, in the area of East 67th Street and Manchester Avenue.

Officers quickly identified a vehicle near East Gregory Boulevard and Elmwood Avenue that had been linked to the shooting. The driver of the vehicle ultimately stopped at Research Medical Center, where Wyatt-Thompson, was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

Wyatt-Thompson was a passenger in the suspect vehicle.

Witnesses to the shooting near East 67th Street and Manchester Avenue said they had been outside when the vehicle drove by them at a high rate of speed, swerving and clipping a parked vehicle before it stopped and the driver exited the vehicle and fired shots at them. Some of them returned fire.

Detectives found Broadus’ driver’s license in the suspect vehicle.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $250,000 for Broadus who was also taken into custody Friday.