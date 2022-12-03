SHAWNEE- Kan. — A man has been charged in the deadly Shawnee shooting that killed another man.

Fernando Reyes-Lara has been charged with 1st-Degree Murder and Aggravated Robbery in the death of 25-year-old man Jarod Rogers who died from his injuries Friday.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, officers responded to a parking lot near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road for a welfare check around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Rogers suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to an area hospital where he died Friday.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, Olathe Police Department, and Shawnee Police Department were involved in a chase connected to the shooting.

Early Friday morning, Shawnee police learned that someone involved in the shooting turned themselves in at the Kansas City, Kansas South Patrol Station and was taken into custody.

Later Friday morning police said another person was also taken into custody, who was possibly involved in the shooting.

Five suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting, which the other four remain in custody.

Reyes-Lara’s bond is set at $500,000.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.