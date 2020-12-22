Man charged in shooting, injuring KCK officer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 33-year-old man is facing charges in connection to the shooting of a Kansas City, Kansas police officer last week in Johnson County.

Jesse James Flaugher, of KCK, has been charged with attempted capital murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in Johnson County District Court, according to District Attorney Steve Howe.

The Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team says Flaugher was arrested just before 2 p.m. in Miami County on Sunday.

The shooting happened Tuesday, December 15 at W. 47th and Conser streets in Overland Park, just over the county line from KCK.

Witnesses said the suspect pulled into a yard on the cul-de-sac, got out of his car and shot at the officer, in what police described as an exchange of gunfire. After shooting the officer, the suspect got back in the car and drove down a ravine to the highway and made his getaway.

Police said the car and Flaugher were sought in a hit-and-run crash that happened earlier in Wyandotte County. The car was later found ditched about two miles from the shooting scene near 42nd Street and Metropolitan Avenue in KCK. The suspect was gone.

The best detectives in the metro make up the Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Team, which investigates cases when an officer fires their gun. In this case, the investigation is headed up by the Olathe Police Department.

“It’s seasoned detectives from these agencies that have experienced a lot in there careers, extremely knowledgeable, and I’m quite confident they’re going to find some answers for this case,” Olathe Police Sgt. Joel Yeldell told FOX4 last week.

“We’re talking unbiased third-party checks, all kinds of checks and balances there to come up with the facts of this case.”

In this case, the officer’s safety equipment may have saved his life. Not only was the officer shot in the arm, but another bullet hit him in his bullet proof vest, which protected him.

The officer has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Flaugher’s bond is currently set at $1,000,000.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about what happened, call the Olathe Police Department at 913-782-0720 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.