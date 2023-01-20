KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 39-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man faces charges in connection to a Thursday deadly shooting inside a south Kansas City home.

Jackson County prosecutors on Friday charged Donald E. Crowe with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, the victim, 66-year-old Douglas Menser, called Kansas City police dispatch and reported that he had been shot eight times by Crowe, who left the scene on foot.

He described his clothing. Officers arrived and found Menser on the front porch of the residence in the area of E. 108th Terrace and Manchester Avenue, southeast of the Grandview Triangle.

The victim again reported to officers he had been shot by Crowe eight times before he left.

Medics took Menser to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Crowe denied knowing about the shooting and said the victim was fine when he left the home. But he could not explain to officers where he had been for nearly an hour after Menser called police.

He told police he had only been gone 15-20 minutes.

Crowe is being held on a $250,000 bond.