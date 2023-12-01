KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect has been charged in connection to Thursday afternoon’s deadly shooting in south Kansas City.

Jackson County prosecutors on Friday charged Gregory J. Foster with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Kansas City police officers responded to a shooting just after 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, near E. 117th Street and Troost Avenue, south of Minor Park.

The person who called police stated he had shot someone in his basement and left the back door open for officers.

When officers arrived on scene, they entered the home and located the deceased victim, later identified as 50-year-old John Buckley, covered with a towel and spent shell castings found nearby.

Foster told detectives he discovered a note from the victim, who shared the residence with him, stating that he had three days to move out, according to court documents.

Court documents say Foster retrieved his Glock 17 handgun and walked downstairs to the basement, where the victim typically stayed. Upon entering, Foster witnessed the victim sitting on the couch, watching television. Without hesitation, Foster approached the victim and fired multiple shots into his chest until he collapsed.

Afterward, Foster ascended the stairs, obtained a blanket from the closet, and returned to cover the victim.