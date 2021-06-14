Man charged in Sunday deadly shooting of Kansas City woman in front of their kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 33-year-old Kansas City man is facing charges in the deadly shooting of Andrea Dean inside a Kansas City residence Sunday morning.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Christopher L. Spears with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City Police responded to a shooting around 10 a.m. Sunday near Spruce Street and Linwood Boulevard.

At the scene officers found three children in the residence who stated their mom and dad had been arguing when their dad, later identified as Spears, shot their mom.

Police found the 32-year-old woman dead at the scene.

When the crime scene was processed, two spent 9mm shell casings were located in the bedroom where Dean was and a live 9mm round was also recovered near the bedroom. A purple Crown Royal bag was also located in the bedroom which contained a baggie with a white powder substance, a baggie with a brown powder substance, and a digital scale.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, Spears went to a Kansas City fire station and stated “just killed his baby mama.” He then pulled a gun out of his pants pocket and handed it to one of the fire fighters.

He stated to police that he and the victim had argued and tussled over a gun, when the gun went off. He then stated he shot her in the head.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000.

Christopher L. Spears

