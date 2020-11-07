Man charged in West Bottoms quadruple shooting that killed 2, injured 2 others

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged for killing two people and hurting two others in a quadruple shooting at a Phillips 66 gas station in the West Bottoms.

On Saturday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced 27-year-old Juan C. Berumen, of Kansas City Kansas, faces two counts of Murder 2nd Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and three counts of Armed Criminal Action charges.

According to court documents, on Nov. 6 Kansas City police responded to a shooting call near 12th Street and Wyoming. When officers arrived they found two victims, now identified as Floyd Freeman (43) and Margarita Paez (37), dead.

Surveillance video appeared to show Berumen initiating the incident by pulling out a handgun at a group of males in the parking lot.

Two others were also hurt before Berumen left the scene.

Police investigators found 25 spent shell casings in the parking lot.

Berumen is in custody and being treated for his injuries at a hospital. Prosecutors requested a cash-only bond of $500,000.