ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A Florissant man is facing charges after a child was killed in a drunk driving crash. Dioavian Cook is charged with driving while intoxicated and in the death of the 7-year-old.

Cook is not currently in police custody, but his bond is set at $100,000. Police say he is still in the hospital, recovering from his injuries.

Police say that Cook was driving the wrong way on I-70 at 100 mph on August 12, just east of David Hoekel Parkway. That is when he struck another vehicle, which resulted in the death of the child. The 24-year-old driver of that vehicle was also injured.

Cook’s blood alcohol content was tested two hours after the crash. At that time, it was .20%. The legal limit to drive in the state of Missouri is .08%.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the boy was from Kansas City, Missouri, and he was riding in a car with two others during the crash.