Picture of Amanjit Singh provided by Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

OLATHE, Kan. — A man from Arkansas is charged with attempted first degree murder after allegedly attacking a liquor store employee.

Amanjit Singh made his first appearance in Johnson County court on the charge Monday.

Shawnee police responded to Stonebridge Liquors at W. 67th Street and Nieman Road Friday afternoon.

The victim told investigators a man walked into the liquor store as she worked and attacked her with a knife.

The complaint shows Singh is accused of stabbing the victim multiple times.

He is held on $500,000 bond. A judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for June 22.

Police say the victim remains hospitalized.