OLATHE, Kan. — A man is charged with attempted first-degree murder following a shooting in Olathe.

Officers arrested Christopher Marcel Barwick, 51, Sunday evening.

Olathe Police responded to a home near South Windsor Road and East Sheridan Street around 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old male with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Barwick appeared in Johnson County Court Wednesday morning. The judge appointed a public defender to represent Barwick in the case.

The judge ordered Barwick to be on house arrest and monitored by GPS if he posts bond. He is also not allowed to go within 100 yards of the victim’s home or job.

Barwick is scheduled to be back in court May 12.