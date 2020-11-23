Man charged with hate crime after allegedly threatening Black Paola boy with knife

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas man is facing hate crime charges after allegedly threatening a Black Paola boy with a knife in a racist attack.

Colton Donner, 25, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Kansas Monday on hate crime and illegal weapon charges.

According to the indictment, on Sept. 11, 2019, Donner threatened the victim, an African-American juvenile, with a knife.

Donner allegedly threatened the victim with a knife while yelling racial slurs and saying that Paola was a “white town.”

For a separate incident, Donner was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon.

Donner faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for both the civil rights and illegal firearm charges.