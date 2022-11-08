LIBERTY, Mo. — A preliminary hearing has been set for an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, man charged with kidnapping and sexual assault.

Timothy Haslett Jr. appeared in Clay County court Tuesday.

Excelsior Springs police received a report last month about a woman going door-to-door, screaming for help. Police say a 911 caller reported that the woman had a rope around her neck.

It happened at a home near Old Orchard Street and Don Shelton Boulevard in Excelsior Springs, Mo.

The woman told police she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

She also told police she was able to escape and claims she may not have been the only woman that was held against her will in the house.

There were reports on social media that women were disappearing from Kansas City’s urban core. At the time, Kansas City police denied that those reports had any validity.

Haslett is being held on a $500,000 bond.

He was evicted from his home in a court proceeding earlier this week.

A preliminary hearing for Haslett is scheduled for December 2.

