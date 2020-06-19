Man charged with kidnapping woman from Liberty car wash, robbing, sexually assaulting her

LIBERTY, Mo. — A man is now facing charges after a reported kidnapping, robbery and sexual assault at a Liberty car wash.

Terry E. Campbell, 35, has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and two counts of armed criminal action.

Police were called to the Dr. Spotless Car Wash on Missouri Court, just off Highway 291, at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A 61-year-old woman there said she had been abducted at the car wash earlier, police said.

The woman said she was taken by vehicle to a second location, where she was robbed and sexually assaulted, according to police. The suspect then dropped the woman back off at the car wash.

She reported the alleged crimes to police immediately after and got medical attention.

On Thursday, Liberty police released photos of a suspect and vehicle they were searching for in connection to the incident.

Just over an hour later, the department said they had the man, later identified as Campbell, in custody.

Liberty police said officers spotted his vehicle in the Liberty Commons parking lot. He allegedly refused to yield to police, and after a “dangerous vehicle and foot pursuit,” police took him into custody near Interstate 435 and N. Mersington Avenue in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol all assisted.

Campbell is in custody in the Clay County jail. His bond is set at $150,000.