KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas man charged with killing a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer, and a pedestrian returned to court Monday.

A Jackson County judge scheduled the next hearing for Jerron Allen Lightfoot, 18, of Tonganoxie. He will be required to be at the hearing on April 11,

The judge scheduled the hearing after Lightfoot requested the court lower his bond. Court records show he posted $3,000 bond on Feb. 17, so the issue was not addressed during Monday’s hearing.

Lightfoot walked into and out of court with his attorney. “I have no comment” was the only thing he said reporters outside the Jackson County Courthouse.

Lightfoot’s attorney released the following statement ahead of his client’s court appearance.

Mr. Lightfoot is presumed innocent, and we will let the criminal justice system play out. The events that unfolded on February 15, are tragic and unfortunate. But as the charges suggest, Mr. Lightfoot’s alleged actions were not intentional. Mr. Lightfoot and his family offer sympathy to all those affected by this unfortunate event. Lance Sandage, Attorney for Jerron Lightfoot

Prosecutors charged Lightfoot with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter stemming from the Feb. 15, crash near Truman Road and Benton Boulevard. A K-9 also died in the crash, but Lightfoot is not charged with the animal’s death.

According to the probable cause statement in the case, Lightfoot was speeding and ran a red light before hitting Officer James Muhlbauer’s car.

Muhlbauer died from his injuries. K-9 Champ died at the scene. Jesse Eckes, 52, happened to be standing near the intersection and also died in the crash.

Muhlbauer and Champ were laid to rest last week.

A funeral for Eckes will be held on March 3.

Court documents show Lightfoot denied drinking or doing drugs before the crash, but investigators took a buccal swab as a standard part of the investigation. The prosecutor’s office confirmed Lightfoot was not impaired at the time of the crash.