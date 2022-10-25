KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man charged with killing a North Kansas City police officer wants his case moved to a different location.

Joshua T. Rocha is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Officer Daniel Vasquez.

Rocha entered a not guilty plea to the charges during a hearing in September.

Prosecutors said Officer Vasquez died in August after Rocha shot him during a traffic stop. Investigators said Vasquez stopped Rocha’s car because of an expired temporary tag.

According to a probable cause statement, video from Vasquez’s dash camera showed Rocha opening the door of his car and immediately shooting at Vasquez. Rocha then got out of the car and shot Vasquez two more times after the officer fell to the street.

The video shows Rocha got back into his car and drove away, according to the court document.

After turning himself in, court documents show Rocha told investigators that he shot Vasquez because he did not want to go to jail or have his vehicle towed.

Rocha and his attorneys are scheduled to be in court Tuesday afternoon to formally request a change of venue because of the amount of attention the case has received in Kansas City.

While the judge will hear the request during a hearing Tuesday afternoon, a decision on whether to move the trial is not expected right away.

