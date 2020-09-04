Man charged with murder 5 days after shooting near 49th and Paseo in KC

Picture of Darryl Price from the Jackson County Detention Center via Vinelink

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged after a shooting at a residence near 49th and Paseo on August 30.

Darryl Price, 38, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 5:27 p.m. after a ShotSpotter sensory location system picked up sounds of gunfire. While investigating, the found 35-year-old Andrew Dickie in a garage with gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Surveillance video shows a car drive up to the residence before people get out. The shooting happens, and then the people get back in and the car reverses directions, driving north in the southbound lanes of the Paseo.

The video, cross-referenced with social media, helped detectives identify Price, who later admitted he was at the scene of the crime. However, he said he only pointed the gun and didn’t shoot.

Investigators believe multiple suspects are involved in the shooting. ShotSpotter indicated two guns of different caliber were fired at the same time. Surveillance video shows Price pointing a rifle toward the garage where the victim was found. Other suspects are also seen in the video.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond. The case remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.