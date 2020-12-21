Man charged with murder after wife found dead in Peculiar home

PECULIAR, Mo. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after his wife was found shot to death inside their Peculiar home Friday, Dec. 18, according to court records and police.

The suspect, identified by Peculiar police as Gerald Lee Chevalier, is being held in the Cass County jail with bond set at $250,000, cash. Chevalier, 58, is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in connection to the shooting death.

According to a news release from Peculiar police, officers were called to a home in Windmill Estates about 4:45 p.m. Dec. 18 for a welfare check. Inside the home, officers located a deceased woman inside a bedroom. The victim, identified as Lori Chevalier, 57, had gunshot wounds to her head and arm, according to court records.

Peculiar police requested the help of the Kansas City Metro Squad to investigate the death. It said the Metro Squad “developed leads early in the investigation which assisted in developing a likely suspect,” who was identified as Chevalier.

Gerald Chevalier was taken into custody Saturday, Dec. 19. Court records indicate he declined to answer detectives’ questions related to the investigation without an attorney.

The case was then turned over to the prosecutor’s office Sunday, Dec. 20.

An attorney has not yet been listed in online public records for Chevalier. An arraignment is scheduled 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21.