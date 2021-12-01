Man charged with murder and arson at Gladstone apartments

GLADSTONE, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri man has been charged in connection to an arson and murder at the London Towers Apartments in Gladstone over the weekend.

Clay County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 23-year-old Noah T. Cole with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree arson and first-degree burglary.

According to court documents, just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, the Gladstone Fire Department responded to the apartment complex after reports of smoke inside someone’s apartment.

Firefighters were able to determine the source of the smoke and make entry into an apartment. Inside the apartment they located a man dead with multiple stab wounds and who also appeared to be lit on fire.

Multiple items belonging to the victim were reported to be missing from the apartment.

During the investigation, Cole was named a suspect and a search warrant was obtained for his home. During the search of his apartment, multiple items were found that were missing from the victim’s apartment along with bloody clothing and several knives.

Cole could face life in prison for the first-degree murder charge.

His bond was set at $1,000,000.