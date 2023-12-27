KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who told investigators he was protecting his friend and others in a Grain Valley house faces second-degree murder for shooting and killing his father on Christmas Day.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 23-year-old Franklin Eason with armed criminal action in addition to the murder count.

Court documents say the victim, 44-year-old Christopher Eason, became upset after learning someone who had been living in the house was planning to move.

That person and another witness told investigators the victim shouted at him and Franklin Eason before going to get a handgun. They said he returned to a kitchen area waving the gun around before setting it down on a table.

The witnesses said Franklin Eason then picked up the gun and shot Christopher Eason twice, adding that Franklin said he shot Christopher because Christopher would have shot one of them. One of the witnesses was dating Christopher and living in the house with her three children, and went to check on them after the shooting.

Court documents say Franklin Eason gave a statement to investigators following his arrest, and while he wasn’t in fear of being shot or assaulted, he told them he was protecting his friend who was planning to move, saying Christopher Eason told him to beat up his friend.

He described the incident much like the witnesses had, adding that the gun he used to fire the first two shots jammed, so he got another gun to a fire a third shot “to stop his (Christopher’s) suffering.”

He said he then called relatives who lived in Kansas before calling police and getting arrested.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says Franklin Eason is in custody on a $100,000 bond. Online records don’t yet list his court dates.