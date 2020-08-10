Man charged with murder in double homicide at 47th and Sterling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged with murder in a double shooting that left two men dead at a residence at 47th and Sterling, according to a statement from Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

40-year-old Kevin McClanahan, of Kansas City, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

Police were called to a shooting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8. They found two victims with bullet wounds, who were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were identified as Arlin Jones and Kenneth Hanan, according to the statement.

Witnesses at the residence at the time of the shooting stated that McClanahan showed up to the house agitated with two guns, a rifle and a handgun. He first asked witnesses if he could borrow a pipe to smoke drugs.

The first victim then met McClanahan outside to try to calm him down. McClanahan then shot him several times with the handgun, a witness said. He then turned the rifle on the second victim, whom he shot as soon as the victim entered the backyard from the driveway.

At least two witnesses at one point hid in the basement during the time of the shooting. Police later found a letter in the basement, with statements such as “Tell my kids I love them”, and “Please remember me,” according to court documents.

Another witness, who saw McClanahan in the area, later picked him out of a photograph lineup.

“This is the tragic outcome of so many difficult factors, issues that will require our entire community to come together to address,” Baker said in her statement, following a weekend of violence in Kansas City.

McClanahan originally told police he was at the house but not involved in the shootings. When he was further questioned, he requested a lawyer.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $500,000 cash only.