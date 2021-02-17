Man charged with murder in shooting death of 3-year-old Kansas City boy from 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Almost four years after a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed while riding in a car with his dad and uncle, Jackson County prosecutors charged a Kansas City man with four felonies, including second-degree murder.

Investigators have been looking for the gunman who killed Marcus Haislip III on May 12, 2017. Prosecutors charged Derrick D. Wren Jr., 28, with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of first-degree assault.

Prosecutors and investigators are expected to reveal more about the case against him during a news conference at noon. You can watch it live on this page when it happens.

Officers responded to a shooting near 54th and Brooklyn that afternoon in May and heard shortly after that three shooting victims had arrived at Research Medical Center. Haislip III had died from his injuries, his dad and uncle were both hurt but survived.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a man fire a weapon into the car, he was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and fired a long gun from a porch at 54th and Park. One witness pointed directly to Wren Jr., saying the physical description matched and had seen him with the same type of gun.

In addition to shell casings, investigators found a Styrofoam cup at the crime scene.

In 2019, the Missouri Highway Patrol told detectives that DNA from the Styrofoam cup matched Wren Jr., according to court records. In September and November of 2020, new witnesses told detectives that the defendant had confessed to shooting the 3-year-old boy. Wren Jr., told them he used a 7.62 mm pistol with a 30 to 50-round clip.

FOX4 spoke with heartbroken family in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, his great-grandmother saying he was incredibly smart, and lit up every room with his smile.

“I want those so-and-sos to be caught,” the great grandmother told FOX4. “I don’t have no morals for them. You done killed my grandson. They took everything from me. Everything! I don’t have nothing to live for; he was the love of my life. I just don’t want to live now.”

Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000 cash for Wren Jr. He’s currently in federal custody and was served Wednesday morning with a warrant for his arrest in this case.