Man charged with murdering roommate, dumping body in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing murder charges after he allegedly killed his roommate and dumped the body in Platte County.

William Bell, 25, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse in Platte County court.

According to court documents, on April 9, a worker was mowing grass in a remote area in the 4300 block of NW Tullison Road when he found the body of a man wrapped in plastic used to ship a twin-size mattress box spring.

The man was identified as Conrado Mendez Jr. An autopsy found that he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators were able to trace a label on the plastic back to a furniture dealer, who gave them a list of people who had recently purchased that model of box spring and investigators used that information to identify Bell as a suspect.

DNA on a pair of black gloves recovered from the crime scene matched both Bell and the victim, according to court documents.

Surveillance video from a business near where Mendez’s body was dumped allegedly shows Bell’s car near the crime scene on March 30.

When questioned by police, Bell said that he and Mendex got into a verbal altercation on that turned physical on March 28.

Bell allegedly admitted to shooting Mendez, dumping his body and disposing of the gun by throwing pieces away in various locations.

Bell is currently being held in the Platte County jail on $750,000 cash only bond.