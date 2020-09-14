Man charged with shooting at people in Westport parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged after shooting at a group of people in Westport on Sunday, September 13, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

Twenty-seven-year-old Isaiah B. Staples, of Kansas City, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Multiple officers reported gun shots in the area of Westport Road and Mill Street at 2 a.m., according to court documents. Police saw who they say is Staples holding a gun, shooting at several people in a parking lot.

One officer fired his weapon to stop the suspect from continuing to shoot at people. He then ran from the lot.

Police arrested Staples shortly after. Investigating officers found a gun in a trash bin nearby. After checking with surrounding hospitals, police determined no one was struck with gunfire.

Prosecutors requested a a cash bond only of $75,000.

This is the latest in multiple shootings in the same area, some of which have been deadly, over the past several years.

LATEST STORIES: