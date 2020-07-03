Man charged with shooting KCPD officer, bus driver over alleged stolen wallet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged with shooting a police officer and a bus driver after he allegedly stole a wallet and tried to escape on a RideKC bus, according to a statement from Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

25-year-old Justin A. Rogers faces 1st degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Police responded about 10:40 a.m. on Thursday to Independence Avenue and Hardesty Avenue on a report of a robbery. Witnesses later told police that the suspect stole a wallet from a man who was drunk at the bus stop before getting on.

The bus driver called for a supervisor, according to the statement, and police arrived soon after.

When a police officer got on the bus from the rear entrance, the suspect shot the officer. The man then turned and shot the bus driver before getting off the bus. The suspect exchanged fire with other officers at the scene before he was shot and arrested.

Both the officer and the bus driver who were shot came away with non-life-threatening injuries.

Prosecutors requested a $200,000 cash-only bond.