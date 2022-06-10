INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Kansas City man is charged with shooting and killing a teenager as the two exchanged guns.

Prosecutors charged 18-year-old Marquis A. Henderson with second-degree murder, robbery and armed criminal action in the crime.

Court records show Independence police responded to the Sterling Creek Apartments near South Sterling Avenue and East 32nd Street South in February.

When they arrived, officers found a 17-year-old man in the breezeway of an apartment building. A witness told officers the victim was shot when he met someone to trade a rifle for handguns. The witness said after the victim handed the rifle to the suspect, he pulled a handgun from his waistband and started shooting.

Court documents show investigators checked social media and determined the victim and Henderson set up the gun trade on the date o the shooting.

While Henderson was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, he was certified to stand trial as an adult earlier this week.

