Independence man charged with threatening to rape, kill Jackson County judge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly threatened to rape and kill a Jackson County judge.

Bryon Postlethwait, 36, is charged with one count of tampering with a judicial officer, a class D felony.

According to court documents, on April 25, a witness told police that Postlethwait had messaged them on Facebook, saying he was going to kill people because they had stolen his family.

The next day, Postlethwait was picked up on a 96-hour hold and taken to the hospital. He was then transferred to a mental health facility for an evaluation.

Another witness came forward and told law enforcement that Postlethwait told them that he was going to rape and kill a Jackson County judge. He also allegedly made violent threats against a family member of the judge.

Postlethwait is currently in the hospital and has not been booked into jail.