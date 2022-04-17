KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge found Timothy Fernandez guilty of two felony counts regarding a deadly shooting in Feb. 2019 of Michael Bryan outside of a business near 17th and Grand Boulevard.

Fernandez was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action.

The incident happened on Feb. 5, 2019 when law enforcement was dispatched to the area. Bryan was found deceased on the sidewalk, where he had suffered gunshot wounds.

Surveillance video captured the shooting which showed Fernandez draw the gun at Bryan as he walked away. It also showed Fernandez throwing away a tissue after blowing his nose before the shooting.

Police were able to collect DNA from the tissue, and also found a jacket and a backpack nearby which contained an item with fingerprints.

There was also ammunition in the backpack that matched a bullet recovered from Bryan’s jacket.

Fernandez was found guilty of the crime back in 2020, but motioned for a new trial on Feb. 8 2021 and the motion was granted. He also waived his right to a trial by jury during a Jan. 12 hearing.

Fernandez will be sentenced at a later hearing.

