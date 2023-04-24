KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old Oak Grove, Missouri man is sentenced to more years in prison for attempting to escape a Jackson County courtroom in July 2021 after being convicted for a 2018 Independence deadly shooting.

In July of 2021, a Jackson County jury found David Harris guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the Sept. 18, 2018, shooting in Independence that killed 20-year-old Mary Schmitz and wounded another person.

Harris was ordered to serve 35 years in prison for those convictions. As Harris was leaving the courthouse, he bolted and escaped from guards. He was apprehended a short time later.

On Monday, a Jackson County judge ordered Harris to serve four more years, on top of the 35 years for the murder-related convictions, for running from security.