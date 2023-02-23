OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County Jury convicts a man of killing an Overland Park teenager, four years after the crime.

Jurors convicted Raymond Traevon Cherry of first-degree murder and other related crimes in the shooting death of 17-year-old Benjamin Workman.

Workman was killed in his apartment near 80th Street and Farley Street in Overland Park on January 23, 2019.

Police say shortly before the shooting he told his girlfriend and others at the apartment to hide in a bathroom. Neighbors say they heard a gunshot, and then saw two men running down the complex stairs. Workman died before police arrived.

His mother said Workman moved into the apartment just weeks before the shooting.

Two other people, Alan Hicks and Juriah Jones are also charged with with first-degree murder in Workman’s death. Jones was a juvenile at the time of the crime, but is now being tried as an adult.

Hicks is scheduled to be in court again on March 8.

Jones next schedule hearing is also on March 8.