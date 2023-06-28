KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 26-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is sentenced for a 2021 double homicide.

A Jackson County judge sentenced Vontez Howard to 25 years on each second-degree murder conviction and 10 years on four armed criminal action charges. That sentence is set to run consecutively to two 25-year sentences for a total of 60 years.

Howard was convicted by a Jackson County jury back in April.

According to court records, Kansas City police were called to a shooting and crash near Norton and Anderson avenues on March 1, 2021.

When they arrived officers found Kyle Gerhardt and Kristopher Lunsford-Barrett inside a burning car. They had been shot. Detectives said the car caught fire after the crash.

Detectives analyzed video from security cameras in the neighborhood that showed the suspects chasing after the victims until the car crashed.

Prosecutors said investigators also used phones, ballistics, and DNA evidence to connect the shooters to the victims.