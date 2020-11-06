Man convicted of 2008 KCK double murder set free after new evidence found

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A man convicted of a 2008 double murder in Wyandotte County was set free by a judge Thursday after hearing new evidence in the case.

Pete Coones walked out of the county jail after 12 years in prison.

Prosecutorial misconduct and sloppy police work is what Coones’ attorneys attribute to his conviction.

The reunion with his family, an emotional one.

“I can’t wait ot be your dad all the time,” he said. “It’s been too long.”

Coones was driving his children to school in April of 2008 when he was pulled over and arrested for the double murder of Kathleen and Car Schroll.

Police responding to the Schroll’s KCK home, after Kathleen Schroll called her mother telling her that Coones was at her home threatening to kill her and her husband.

When police arrived they found the couple dead. First believing it was a murder-suicide until learning of Schroll’s call to her mother. All a set up by Schroll says Coones’ attorneys.

“It’s the fact that there was no possible way he could’ve done what he was charged with,” one attorney said.

No evidence of forced entry into the home, no physical evidence to tie Coones to the crime and the gun used in the shooting belonging to Kathleen Schroll, which police found next to her body.

Those are just some of the reasons Coones’ attorneys say he didn’t do it. Plus, they say he had an alibi. Schroll had been Coones’s father’s caretaker and the real motive for the set-up and alleged murder-suicide Coones attorneys.

Coones’ was suing her for fraud and elder abuse and Schroll was also allegedly under investigation for embezzlement from the bank where she worked.

“The prosecutor knew there was significant evidence to believe not only that Kathleen sure wasn’t credible but that she had several motives to commit suicide but never turn them over.”

The medical examiner first believed Carl Schroll was attacked because of a gash on his head. Recently, a bullet matching the ones in his body was found in the KCK police evidence room. The medical examiner now said the head wound was a bullet graze and he has changed the manner of death from a double homicide to a murder-suicide.