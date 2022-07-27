LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A man serving a life sentence for killing the owner of a Shawnee gun store in 2015 is now charged with attacking a prison guard.

Nicquan Midgyett, 27, is charged with aggravated battery, causing great bodily harm or disfigurement during an assault inside Lansing Correctional Facility. The attack happened Nov. 3, 2020, according to information from the Leavenworth County Attorney’s office.

Midgyett appeared in a Leavenworth Courtroom on the charge Wednesday morning.

The Kansas Department of Corrections show four violations added to Midgyett’s disciplinary record stemming from the November 2020 attack.

The violations show he was found with contraband inside the prison in addition to the alleged battery on the corrections officer.

Midgyett’s next hearing on the crimes is scheduled for next month.

According to Kansas Department of Corrections records, Midgyett has a long list of disciplinary actions in the four years he’s been in prison.

Midgyett is serving life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years, plus an additional 48 months.

He is one of four men convicted in the January 2015 death of Jon Beiker at She’s A Pistol gun store. Bieker and his wife, Becky Bieker, co-owned the now-closed store at 6487 Quivira Road.

According to testimony during Midgyett’s murder trial, the men entered the Shawnee gun store and confronted Becky Bieker, attempting to rob her.

Jon Bieker came from the back room firing shots, hitting three of the men. The shootout ended with Jon Bieker dead.

