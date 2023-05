KANSAS CITY, Mo. —A man is seriously hurt after being hit by a car while running in the middle of the road Tuesday night.

Around 8:21 p.m. Tuesday night Kansas City police were called to 85th St. and Woodland Avenue for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police say a man in his 30s was running in the middle of the intersection when he was hit by a Pontiac G5 traveling eastbound on 85th St.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say the man is now in stable condition.