KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist suffered critical head injuries after performing stunts in Kansas City Saturday.

Police say just after midnight a man was driving a stolen Honda CR 100RR motorcycle west on East 24th Street. The driver was standing the motorcycle up on the rear wheel when he lost control and laid it down on the road.

Emergency crews took the man to an area hospital with critical head injuries. Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.