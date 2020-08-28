One man killed after shooting near 46th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a man died in a shooting on the city’s east side Thursday night.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of 46th and Prospect on a shots fired call after 8 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries after arriving at the hospital.

Police have not released a suspect description or any details about what led up to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous and there’s a reward for information leading to an arrest.

FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.