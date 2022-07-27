KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after falling off a bridge following a four-vehicle crash on I-435 Wednesday morning.

According to the Kansas City Police Department at about 5:42 a.m., a black Toyota was travelling north one-mile south of Front Street at a slow rate of speed.

A white Chevrolet Silverado switched lanes to pass the Toyota, then the Toyota switched lanes in front of the Chevrolet, getting hit in the back.

The Toyota then hit a Nissan Juke, causing both vehicles to move to another lane and were hit by a gray Ford Fusion, pushing the Nissan onto the concrete median.

The driver of the Ford exited his vehicle and fell over the median to a railroad yard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people inside the Toyota were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, The Nissan and Chevrolet drivers were not injured.

Northbound I-435 was down to one lane for several hours as police worked the scene.

