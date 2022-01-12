Man dead after crashing into semi-truck on Kansas highway

DONIPHAN COUNTY (KSNT) – One man died after slamming into the rear of a semi-truck on Tuesday morning.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, at around 8:35 a.m. on Jan. 11 on US-36 highway near mile-marker 391.1 a Freightliner semi-truck was traveling westbound at a low rate of speed when a Honda Accord crashed into the rear of the semi-truck.

The driver of the Honda, Raymond Sauter, 59, of Missouri, died in the crash. The two occupants of the semi-truck were unharmed. Sauter was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

