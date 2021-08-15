Man dead after early morning shooting at Matney Park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One man is dead following an early morning shooting at Matney Park Sunday.

According to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the scene of a shooting at the park on 39th Street and Shawnee Drive and found a dead adult white male with several gunshot wounds inside a car.

The identity of the man has not been release, but police say they believe he is in his late 20’s or early 30’s.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.