Man dead after shooting near 34th and Indiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say one man is dead after a shooting near 34th and Indiana late Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m.

Responding officers found the victim on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

First responders took the man, whom police have not yet identified, to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police they heard shots fired and then saw an unknown vehicle leave the area.

If you have any information or saw anything that can help police in their investigation, call the Homicide Unit directly or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS.