Man dead after shooting near East Patrol Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police department is investigating a homicide after officers outside the East Patrol Station heard gunshots in the area at about 9:30 p.m.

The officers searched the area and soon after, calls came in about a shooting at E 30th Street and Wabash Avenue.

When police got to the scene, they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police continue to investigate the homicide and ask anyone with information on the incident to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.