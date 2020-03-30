Man dead after suspect shot him inside home near 42nd and Prospect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night near 42nd and Prospect.

Police said just before midnight someone called to report the shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses told them the suspect entered the home and then there was a disturbance with the victim.

The suspect shot the victim then left, police said.

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity. They only said it was an adult man.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward available.