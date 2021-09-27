Man dead, another in custody following shooting in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit police are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday night in the 2200 block of SW Burningwood Drive.

Officers were called to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. on reports of a disturbance, but found a man in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was taken in to custody in regards to the fatal shooting.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting, but have concluded that the two knew each other.