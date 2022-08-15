KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in the 2500 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Kansas City police were called to the area just after at 2 a.m. and found the man on the scene unresponsive and with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to KCPD, the call came from a resident in the neighborhood who looked out and saw the victim.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police urge anyone with information to call 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.