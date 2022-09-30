KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after he was found shot inside an apartment in the 2700 block of Benton Avenue Friday morning.

According to police at about 9:45 a.m., officers responded to the area after a reported shooting.

They found the man inside the apartment with gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any victim or suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

