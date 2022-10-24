KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after a shooting near an apartment complex in Kanas City late Sunday night.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers received a shots fired call near 32nd Street and Quincy Road at about 10:15 p.m.

While police were on the way, the call was updated to a shooting.

On scene, they found a man unresponsive who had been shot. Despite officers performing CPR, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are actively looking for witnesses and anyone who may have information about the deadly shooting. Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.