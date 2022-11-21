KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after being shot in an apartment building just after midnight on Monday.

The Kansas City Police Department received several calls of gunshots in the area of East Armour Boulevard and Virginia Avenue at 12:15 a.m.

On scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who was unresponsive. He was pronounces dead at the scene.

KCPD says they do not have suspect information at this time and urge anyone who has any information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

