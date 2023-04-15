KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning that left one dead.

Officers responded Westport and Broadway around 1:30 a.m. on a shooting call.

Westport security found an adult male lying in the street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers began life-saving measures at which time EMS declared the victim deceased.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting and there is no suspect information at this time.

If anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.