KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning that left one dead.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 12:30 a.m. in the block of 1700 North 58th Street and found a male victim inside a home with gunshot wounds.

Police said a person of interest is currently in custody. No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

