KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead and two woman are in the hospital following a shooting on Troost Avenue late Tuesday night.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers were called to the area near 57th Street and Troost Avenue on reports of a shooting at 11:33 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man and woman in front of a building who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital where the man was pronounced dead.

A woman arrived to the hospital by private vehicle later and was identified as a third shooting victim from the scene.

KCPD did not provide an update into the conditions of the two women.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

