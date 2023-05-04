KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old man died more than a week after someone shot him along U.S. 71 Highway.

Officers said Terrell Farrow suffered critical injuries in the shooting on April 27. Farrow died from his injuries May 3.

Detectives determined someone shot Farrow in the southbound lanes of the highway at 33rd Street.

The shooting remains under investigation. Detectives have not made any arrests at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.